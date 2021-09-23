DURHAM, N.C. – The Gwinnett Stripers were swept in a doubleheader by the Durham Bulls on Thursday night, falling 2-1 in Game 1 and 4-0 in Game 2.
In Game 1, Durham (79-43) led 1-0 entering the sixth inning and scored an insurance run on Dalton Kelly’s sacrifice fly, making it 2-0. Yolmer Sanchez hit an RBI single to get Gwinnett (68-53) within a run in the seventh inning, but Colby White (S, 1) retired Jonathan Morales to end the game.
Kelly hit a solo home run (27) off Jose Rodriguez (L, 6-5) in the second inning to put Durham up 1-0 early in Game 2. Kelly added an RBI double in his next at-bat, while Miles Mastrobuoni doubled to plate two more runs later in the fourth inning, making it a 4-0 Bulls lead.
Bryce Elder (L, 2-3) took a tough loss in the opener, allowing just one run and two hits over five innings. Tommy Romero (W, 6-2) tossed five scoreless innings for the victory in the opener for the Bulls. Ryan Goins led Gwinnett in the hit column, totaling three singles across both games. Kelly finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Durham’s Chris Mazza, David Hess (W, 6-2), Josh Fleming, and Shawn Armstrong combined to shut out Gwinnett in Game 2.
Gwinnett falls to 5-9 against the Bulls this season and 1-7 in games at Durham. The Stripers finished 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Despite the loss, Elder has a 1.29 ERA (3 ER in 21 IP), 0.86 WHIP and .123 BAA over his last four starts.
Gwinnett and Durham play again Friday 6:35 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. LHP Kyle Muller (5-3, 3.10 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Tobias Myers (2-4, 5.59 ERA) for the Bulls.
