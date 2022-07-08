LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers utilized late-game heroics in both ends of a doubleheader on Friday night, sweeping the Charlotte Knights 3-2 and 3-0 at Coolray Field.
Travis Demeritte ended Game 1 with a walk-off walk, while Ryan Casteel hit a game-winning, two-run single in the sixth inning of the nightcap as the Stripers improved to 40-42 on the season.
In the opener, Preston Tucker kicked off the scoring with an opposite-field solo home run (7) in the second. After Charlotte went ahead on a two-run homer from Zach Remillard (5) in the top of the fifth, Gwinnett tied the game when Braden Shewmake was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth. In the seventh, the Stripers loaded the bases against Yacksel Rios (L, 3-2) to set the table for Demeritte's game-winning walk.
The Stripers snapped a scoreless tie with two outs in the bottom of the sixth in Game 2 as Casteel grounded a two-out, two-run single into right field for a 2-0 lead. Ryan Goins provided insurance with an RBI double to left scoring Casteel.
Kyle Muller (W, 5-5) tossed a seven-inning complete game in Game 1, yielding two runs on six hits and striking out eight. In Game 2, Connor Johnstone, Jay Jackson, Michael Tonkin, Silvino Bracho (W, 1-0) and Jacob Webb (S, 1) combined on a two-hit shutout, Gwinnett's fifth of the year. Drew Waters combined to go 3-for-7 with a walk, run and stolen base.
The Stripers' walk-off win in Game 1 was their fourth of the season. The club is now 10-5 in games decided in the final at-bat and 4-0 in doubleheaders this season. Tonkin extended his scoreless innings streak to 12 2/3 innings over 12 appearances with his 1 2/3-inning performance in Game 2.
Gwinnett and Charlotte play again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Bryce Elder (4-4, 5.48 ERA) will be the Stripers starting pitcher vs. lefty John Parke (2-7, 6.81 ERA) for the Knights.
