NORFOLK, Va. – The Gwinnett Stripers swept a doubleheader against the Norfolk Tides on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park, winning 4-1 and 3-2.
Hernan Perez’s two-run double sparked the Game 1 victory, while Chadwick Tromp’s solo home run provided a last at-bat triumph in Game 2.
In Game 1, the Stripers (23-22) erased a 1-0 deficit with three runs off Michael Baumann (L, 0-3) in the sixth inning. Perez doubled to left-center scoring Braden Shewmake and Phil Gosselin for a 2-1 lead. Alex Dickerson added an RBI fielder’s choice to make it 3-1. In the seventh, Drew Waters doubled and scored on a double by Gosselin to make it 4-1.
Greyson Jenista blasted a solo homer (5) and Gosselin added an RBI single in Game 2 as Gwinnett took a 2-0 lead in the third, but the Tides battled back to tie the game at 2-2 on a solo homer by Dylan Harris (2) off Huascar Ynoa in the fifth. In the top of the seventh, Tromp lifted a solo shot (9) to right-center off lefty Kevin Smith (L, 0-3) to give the Stripers a 3-2 advantage. Victor Vodnik (S, 1) struck out two in a scoreless bottom of the seventh to end the game.
Waters combined to go 3-for-7 with three doubles and two runs scored, and Gosselin went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs. Tromp’s game-winning homer capped a 2-for-3 effort. Relievers R.J. Alaniz (W, 3-1), Seth Elledge (H, 3) and Jesus Cruz (S, 1) combined on four scoreless innings in Game 1, while Nick Vincent (W, 1-3) and Vodnik each threw a scoreless inning in Game 2.
The win in Game 1 snapped a five-game road losing streak for the Stripers. Game 2 was Gwinnett’s seventh last-at-bat win of the year (now 7-3). Jenista’s homer was his first since April 12, while Tromp’s homer was his first since May 12.
Gwinnett and Norfolk play again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Harbor Park in Norfolk. Left-hander Kyle Muller (2-2, 3.68 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. right-hander Cody Sedlock (2-1, 5.83 ERA) for the Tides.
