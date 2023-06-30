060723_Wall_1_Josh Conner.jpg

The Gwinnett Stripers' Forrest Wall at the plate against Charlotte at Coolray Field on June 7, 2023.

 JOSH_CONNER/Gwinnett Stripers

ST. PAUL, Minn — For the third straight game, the Gwinnett Stripers struggled to keep the St. Paul bats at bay, as the Saints racked up 14 hits in a 10-3 win Friday night at CHS Field.

Gwinnett (33-45) is 0-3 to start the second half and has lost 11 consecutive road games.

