LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Gwinnett Stripers were held to just two hits — a Ryan Casteel two-run home run and Johan Camargo RBI single — in a 5-3 loss to the Louisville Bats on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.
The loss snaps Gwinnett’s five-game winning streak and eight-game road winning streak. The Stripers fall to 55-41 on the season.
Louisville (38-57) never trailed after Mike Freeman’s RBI groundout off Thomas Burrows (L, 3-1) in the third, but Beau Taylor’s two-run single off Jay Flaa in the fourth provided the winning margin at 4-0.
Casteel ended the no-hitter and shutout in the fifth, taking Phillip Diehl deep to left-center for a two-run homer (5). Camargo slapped an opposite-field RBI single with two outs in the sixth to make it 5-3, but the comeback ended there. Tanner Roark tossed two scoreless, two hit innings in a spot start for Gwinnett. Louisville used nine pitchers in total, including Michael Feliz (W, 1-0) and Dauri Moreta (S, 2). Taylor finished 1-for-5 with two RBIs for the Bats.
The two teams combined to use 17 pitchers in the game, none working more than two innings. The loss was Gwinnett’s first on the road since July 29 at Memphis (lost 7-6). The Stripers won the series 5-1 and the season series 9-3 vs. Louisville.
Gwinnett returns to action Tuesday at Nashville for an 8:05 p.m. start at First Horizon Park.
