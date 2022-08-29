The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, have announced their schedule of home and road dates for the 2023 season.
The 150-game International League campaign begins with Opening Night at Coolray Field on Friday, March 31 vs. Jacksonville.
The March 31 start is the earliest in Gwinnett’s history, marking the first time the team will ever play in March. The Stripers will also make history in 2023 by playing two IL opponents for the first time: the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) and St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins). Gwinnett will host the Worcester Red Sox, formerly the Pawtucket Red Sox (Boston Red Sox), for the first time as well.
The Stripers will spend Independence Day at Coolray Field once again this season, hosting Omaha on Tuesday, July 4.
Gwinnett’s 13 home series include:
March 31-April 2 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)
April 11-16 vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)
April 25-30 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)
May 2-7 vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)
May 23-28 vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)
June 6-11 vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)
June 20-25 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)
July 4-9 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals)
July 18-23 vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)
August 1-6 vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)
August 22-27 vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)
September 5-10 vs. Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox)
September 19-24 vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)
Gwinnett’s 13 road series include:
April 4-9 at Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)
April 18-23 at Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals)
May 9-14 at Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)
May 16-21 at Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)
May 30-June 4 at Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)
June 13-18 at Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)
June 28-July 3 at St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins)
July 14-16 at Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)
July 25-30 at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)
August 8-13 at Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)
August 15-20 at Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)
August 29-September 3 at Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)
September 12-17 at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)
Game times and promotions will be announced at a later date.
