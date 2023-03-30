LAWRENCEVILLE — It’s not uncommon for programs to be a necessity for fans in minor league baseball parks, especially early in any season.
Even on the Triple-A level, it may take fans a little while to know who’s who among everyone except the most prized prospects of a teams major league parent club or perhaps a major league veteran trying to continue his career.
But fans headed to Coolray Field this spring and summer will find quite a few more familiar faces than most years when the Gwinnett Stripers begin the 2023 campaign with Friday’s 7:05 p.m. opener against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
The Stripers’ roster will be sprinkled with players who not only have major league experience, but who also have played significant roles in the recent success of the parent club Atlanta Braves, which includes five straight National League East Division titles, plus the 2021 World Series championship.
“This time of year is always exciting,” Stripers manager Matt Tuiasosopo said during the club’s media day event Wednesday at Coolray Field. “We’ve got a lot of talented guys here, guys that have big league experience, guys that have played a lot of games for the Braves in the big leagues.
“So we’ve just got to get these guys back playing again and back doing their thing and showing their gifts out here and consistently on an every night basis doing their job, whether that’s pitching or the position players. It’s an exciting group, a very athletic group of players.”
Among the most visible areas of the opening day roster that will receive a lot of attention by Braves brass and fans alike is in the infield, where two high-profile prospects — one with major league experience and another without — will be in Stripers uniform and likely in the lineup Friday.
The former, Vaughn Grissom, and the latter, Braden Shewmake, each made a strong case to start the season with the big club in Atlanta as they battled for the starting shortstop job during spring training.
But with the Braves opting to go with veteran Orlando Arcia, at least for now, both figure to get plenty of seasoning early in the season.
Grissom burst upon the scene last year when called up to Atlanta to start at second base after Ozzie Albies was injured in June by hitting .291 with five home runs, 18 RBIs, five stolen bases, 24 runs scored and a .792 OPS in 41 games.
And after hitting .371 with six RBIs, six runs scored and an .829 OPS in 40 plate appearances this spring, the Braves probably don’t have much concern about the 22-year-old’s ability to hit at the major league level.
So, the primary focus in Gwinnett for Grissom will be defense, with him likely seeing time at both shortstop and second base.
“I’m not going to say I’m surprised,” Grissom said Wednesday of the Braves’ decision to send him to Gwinnett to start the season. “I know you have to stay on your toes in a … business like this.
“I know I’ll be playing a majority at shortstop, so that’s what I’ll be focused on. (But) I’m a ball player, I’ll play anywhere. I’ll catch if they wanted me to. … I’m just trying to do what my job (is) and not trying to do anything more or anything less and just trying to take care of business.”
Shewmake, meanwhile, also had a strong spring, hitting .323 with five RBIs and an .823 OPS in 14 games.
However, unlike Grissom, the 25-year-old infielder, who was selected by the Braves in the first round of the 2019 draft out of Texas A&M, has no major league experience and has never hit better than .259 at any level higher than Class A ball.
So while his defensive ability his never been in question, Shewmake’s goal is the opposite of Grissom’s — namely, convincing the Braves that his spring at the plate was more rule than an exception.
And he believes he took a big step in the right direction beginning with his work this offseason.
“Really, the big thing is keep hitting. Just continue to hit,” Shewmake said. “They told me they know I can play really good defense. They just want me to … come down here and keep playing hard.
“My dad and I did a lot of swing work (during the offseason). There were some changes that were made — not huge changes, some smaller changes. We tried to just get as consistent as possible with that. I think that we’ve done that, for the most part. I feel like I’m in a really good spot moving forward. I’m excited to get out here Game 1.”
While a lot of eyes will be on both Shewmake and Grissom in the infield, there will be even more familiar faces for fans in the Stripers pitching staff to start the 2023 campaign.
Two of the biggest names on that staff will undoubtedly be right-handers Michael Soroka and Ian Anderson, both of whom have not only been big contributors for the Braves during their strong regular season run over the past five seasons, but in the postseason as well.
For Soroka, the stop in Gwinnett is the latest step on his road back from a twice-torn Achilles tendon from 2020 and 2021.
Anderson has also had some physical issues after ascending to the majors during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and standing out in the 2020 and 2021 postseasons.
However, the big issue will be addressing his confidence and mechanics, which popped up a year ago, when his ERA ballooned to 5.00 and resulted in him being sent to Gwinnett for the final few weeks.
And he’s preferred to look on the bright side of starting the 2023 season with the Stripers and having some time away from the microscope of the big leagues to focus on the work he needs to put in to get back up to Atlanta.
“(I) just (want) to get back here, kind of get some confidence back, keep pitching and we’ll see what happens,” Anderson said. “I’ve gotten to talk to Soroka a little bit about that. We’re both kind of feeling that way. Not that there’s no pressure. We both want to come out and perform and show what we can do, but it’s going to be a good environment for us and the guys to come out and enjoy ourselves and play baseball.”
Other names on the Stripers staff that fans will recognize are starter Bryce Elder, who did solid work in spot duty for the Braves’ rotation last season by going 2-4 with a 3.17 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 54 innings over 10 appearances, and Jackson Stephens, who shuttled back and forth between Gwinnett and Atlanta, and did solid work out of both bullpens.
In addition, Tuiasosopo pointed to a handful of other veterans who could serve as mentors to some of the younger players, most notably, infielder Yolmer Sanchez, an eight-year MLB veteran with a career that includes winning the 2019 American League Gold Glove at second base for the Chicago White Sox, when he was known as Carlos Sanchez.
“We’ve got some good (veterans),” Tuiasosopo said. “We’ve got one that I played with (years ago) who has a Gold Glove in … Sanchez. You talk about someone Grissom and Shewmake can lean on.
“To have someone like him who can come out here early in the afternoon and … share his experiences with the two kids. That’s huge for those kids. That’s huge for me to lean on. The player can to their peers and work with them. I think that’s important, to have veteran players who can grab onto a guy … and teach him on a daily basis. … That’s very valuable to have.”
