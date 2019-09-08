COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Gwinnett Stripers watched a late lead slip away Saturday night, ending their season with a 5-4 loss to the Columbus Clippers in the Governors' Cup semifinals at Huntington Park.
Gwinnett led 4-3 midway through the eighth inning, but couldn’t hold on in Game 4 despite home runs from Pedro Florimon and Jack Lopez. It lost the series 3-1.
The Clippers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Bobby Bradley, but Florimon quickly tied the game at 1-1 with a towering solo homer over the video board in right-center off Kyle Dowdy. Ka’ai Tom put Columbus up 2-1 with a solo homer to left off Bryse Wilson in the third, but Gwinnett again tied it at 2-2 on an RBI ground out from Cristian Pache in the fourth. Daniel Johnson’s RBI single made it 3-2 Clippers in the bottom of the fourth.
Lopez gave the Stripers their first lead of the game with a two-run homer to left-center off Kyle Nelson. That score held until the bottom of the eighth, when Connor Marabell’s two-run double off Jason Creasy gave Columbus a 5-4 lead.
Wilson scattered 10 hits and allowed three runs over six innings in a no-decision. Creasy allowed one run on one hit and two walks without retiring a batter. Lopez went 1-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs, Florimon went 2-for-5 with a homer and one RBI and Pache went 3-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI.
Jon Edwards pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the eighth and struck out one over 1 1/3 innings. Josh Smith worked around a pair of singles in the ninth. Tom went 3-for-5 with a double, homer and one RBI, Mark Mathias went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Marabell went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
After hitting a franchise record 200 homers during the regular season, the Stripers bashed seven during the semifinals, one each from Austin Riley, Adam Duvall, Ryan LaMarre, John Ryan Murphy, Pache, Florimon and Lopez. Pache tallied a team-high seven RBIs in the series. Columbus now meets Durham in the Governors’ Cup Championship Series, set to start on Tuesday.