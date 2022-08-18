LAWRENCEVILLE — A five-run fourth inning was the difference for the Gwinnett Stripers in an 8-4 victory over the Memphis Redbirds on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.
Hernan Perez led the Stripers (55-58) with four RBIs.
With the game tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the second, the Stripers took a 2-1 advantage on Delino DeShields Jr.'s RBI single. Gwinnett put the game out of reach with five runs in the bottom of the fourth coming on a leadoff blast by Ryan Casteel (13), Pat Valaika's two-run single, and Perez's two-run double.
Perez finished the night 2-for-3 (double, sac fly, 4 RBI), while DeShields went 3-for-4 (2 runs, RBI, stolen base). Valaika (2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs) also had a multi-hit game for Gwinnett. Connor Johnstone (W, 3-2) earned the win in relief of starter Huascar Ynoa, who tossed 3.0 one-run frames. For Memphis, Ivan Herrera picked up three hits (3-for-5, RBI).
DeShields pushed his on-base streak to 13 games, matching a team season-high set by Chadwick Tromp and Preston Tucker. Perez had his first four-RBI game since 7/26/19 with Triple-A San Antonio.
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Left-hander Kyle Muller (5-6, 3.27 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Matthew Liberatore (5-5, 5.10 ERA) for the Redbirds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.