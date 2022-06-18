LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat the Indianapolis Indians 5-3 on Saturday night at Coolray Field. Gwinnett clinched a series victory over the Indians with the win.
Down 3-2 in the sixth, Gwinnett (33-32) got singles by Alex Dickerson, Chadwick Tromp and Delino DeShields Jr. to load the bases with none out. A wild pitch by John O'Reilly (L, 2-1) scored Dickerson to tie the game, and a bases-loaded walk to Kramer Robertson plated Tromp for the go-ahead run. Drew Waters bounced into a double play that scored DeShields to make it 5-3.
Starter Huascar Ynoa (W, 3-3) turned in a quality start, limiting Indianapolis (31-32) to three runs on seven hits while striking out seven over six innings. Relievers Touki Toussaint (H, 1), Seth Elledge (H, 4) and Michael Tonkin (S, 4) combined to strike out seven of the final nine batters. Robertson went 1-for-2 with a double, run, RBI and three walks, while DeShields went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Robertson has hit safely in six straight games (.364, 8-for-22), while DeShields has reached base safely in nine straight games (.294, 10-for-34). Mike Ford and manager Matt Tuiasosopo were both ejected by third base umpire Deerek Thomas in the fifth inning.
Gwinnett faces Indianapolis again Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Left-hander Kyle Muller (4-3, 2.89 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. RHP Mike Burrows (NR) for the Indians.
