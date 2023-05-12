Stripers deluxe logo.jpg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Joe Hudson tied the game in the sixth inning with a solo home run and a key error by Nashville first baseman Jon Singleton plated the winning runs in the seventh as the Gwinnett Stripers edged the Nashville Sounds 4-3 Friday night at First Horizon Park. 

Gwinnett (14-22) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI groundout from Magneuris Sierra scoring Daniel Robertson, but it was quickly erased in the bottom of the second as Patrick Dorrian clubbed a two-run homer (4) off Beau Burrows. Hudson’s solo shot (3) off Bennett Sousa tied the game at 2-2 in the sixth. In the seventh, Forrest Wall singled, Vaughn Grissom doubled, and both came home as Nick Solak grounded a ball off the drawn-in Singleton at first base. The 4-2 Stripers’ lead was cut to 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by Keston Hiura, but the Nashville (19-17) comeback ended there.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.