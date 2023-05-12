NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Joe Hudson tied the game in the sixth inning with a solo home run and a key error by Nashville first baseman Jon Singleton plated the winning runs in the seventh as the Gwinnett Stripers edged the Nashville Sounds 4-3 Friday night at First Horizon Park.
Gwinnett (14-22) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI groundout from Magneuris Sierra scoring Daniel Robertson, but it was quickly erased in the bottom of the second as Patrick Dorrian clubbed a two-run homer (4) off Beau Burrows. Hudson’s solo shot (3) off Bennett Sousa tied the game at 2-2 in the sixth. In the seventh, Forrest Wall singled, Vaughn Grissom doubled, and both came home as Nick Solak grounded a ball off the drawn-in Singleton at first base. The 4-2 Stripers’ lead was cut to 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by Keston Hiura, but the Nashville (19-17) comeback ended there.
Following 4.0 two-run innings from Burrows, Gwinnett relievers Brian Moran, Ty Tice (W, 3-0), Kyle Wilcox (H, 1), and Yacksel Rios (S, 5) combined on 5.0 innings of two-hit, one-run baseball. Wall went 2-for-5 with three stolen bases and one run, while Grissom went 2-for-4 with a double and one run. Hudson, Solak, and Sierra each had one RBI. For the Sounds, Hiura went 2-for-4 with one RBI.
The Stripers improved to 2-4 in one-run games with the win, notching their eighth come-from-behind victory of the year. Wall stole three bases for the second time this year (also May 5 vs. Charlotte), tying the Gwinnett single-game record. Grissom has hit safely in all five games since returning from Atlanta, batting .450 (9-for-20, 3 doubles, 1 homer, 5 runs, 3 RBIs, 1.250 OPS).
Gwinnett plays Nashville again Saturday at 7:35 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Tanner Gordon (0-1, 60.75 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Robert Gasser (1-0, 5.47 ERA) for the Sounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.