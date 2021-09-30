Gwinnett Stripers' rally comes up short in loss to Jumbo Shrimp

LAWRENCEVILLE – Despite home runs from Johan Camargo and Cristian Pache, the Gwinnett Stripers could not come back from a 5-0 deficit, dropping a 7-5 decision to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
Jacksonville (74-53) jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Lorenzo Quintana’s three-run homer (8) off Jose Rodriguez (L, 6-6) in the third inning. Isan Diaz hit a solo shot (5) and Santiago Chavez gapped an RBI double to extend the Jumbo Shrimp’s lead to five runs in the fifth inning.
Camargo smacked a two-run homer (18) over the right field fence to put the Stripers (69-57) on the scoreboard in the sixth, finishing 3-for-5 in the contest. Pache crushed a three-run shot (11) to get Gwinnett within two runs in the ninth inning.
Jacksonville's Jason Alexander (W, 1-1) threw five scoreless innings with five strikeouts for the win. Jake Fishman (S, 1) retired Travis Demeritte with two outs in the ninth inning for the save. Brian Miller led the Jumbo Shrimp in hitting, going 4-for-5 with a double and two runs.
Camargo is batting .414 (29-for-70) with six doubles, a triple, five homers, 10 runs and 18 RBIs in 19 games since Sept. 1. Pache is batting .307 (47-for-153) with five homers, 21 runs and 22 RBIs in his last 41 games since Aug. 1. Drew Waters made a leaping catch to rob Chavez of a home run in the second inning.
Gwinnett and Jacksonville play Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field (Superhero Night, Fireworks Friday). LHP Kyle Muller (5-4, 3.40 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Max Meyer (0-0, 1.80 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.