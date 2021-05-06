CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Gwinnett Stripers battled late with five runs over the final two innings, but fell 9-6 to the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday night at Truist Field.
Already up 1-0 in the third, the Knights (1-1) took a 3-0 lead on Gavin Sheets’ two-run double off Kyle Wright (L, 0-1) and never looked back. Charlotte added five more runs against the Gwinnett (1-1) bullpen to build a 9-3 advantage before withstanding the Stripers’ three-run rally in the ninth.
For the Stripers, Abraham Almonte stroked a pinch-hit two-run single in the eighth and Johan Camargo connected on a three-run home run (1) in the ninth. Orlando Arcia also homered (1) in a 1-for-4 effort.
Braves’ top pitching prospects Jasseel De La Cruz (0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 SO) and Daysbel Hernandez (0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 SO) each made their Triple-A debuts in relief. Rehabbing Atlanta right-hander Chris Martin (0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 SO) also pitched for Gwinnett.
Gwinnett plays at Charlotte again Thursday at 7:04 p.m. at Truist Field. RHP Bryse Wilson is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers, while Charlotte counters with RHP Mike Wright.
