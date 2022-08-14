NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Gwinnett Stripers broke a 5-5 tie with two runs in the top of the 10th inning and held on for a 7-6 win over the Nashville Sounds on Saturday night at First Horizon Park.
Pat Valaika lined an RBI double and scored the winning run, and the Stripers (52-58) threw out Matt Lipka at the plate trying to score the game-tying run in the bottom of the 10th.
Valaika (10) and Hendrik Clementina (1) each homered as Gwinnett built an early 5-1 lead, but the Sounds rallied to tie the game at 5-5 in the ninth. Patrick Dorrian's single up the middle off Michael Tonkin (BS, 2, W, 4-1) with two outs led to the tying runs scoring. In the 10th, Valaika lined an RBI double to right scoring Taylor Motter and later scored on a wild pitch by Hobie Harris (L, 3-3). In the bottom of the 10th, Seth Elledge (S, 3) yielded an RBI single to Jakson Reetz and a single to Weston Wilson. Lipka attempted to score the tying run, but Travis Demeritte, Joe Dunand, and Clementina combined to get the out at the plate.
Valaika finished 2-for-5 with a double, homer, and game-high three RBIs. Clementina's homer was his first career Triple-A hit as he finished 1-for-4. Ryan Casteel went 2-for-5 with a double and one RBI. Spot starter Nolan Kingham yielded three runs on seven hits over 5.0 innings in a no-decision.
Both of Gwinnett's wins in the series at Nashville have come in extra frames, and both have ended on a play at the plate. The Stripers are now 13-9 in last-at-bat decisions and 4-2 in extra innings. Manager Matt Tuiasosopo was ejected by first base umpire Cody Oakes in the seventh inning. Hernan Perez went 0-for-5, snapping his nine-game hitting streak.
Gwinnett and Nashville play again Sunday at 7:05 p.m. at First Horizon Park. RHP Darius Vines (Triple-A Debut) will start for the Stripers vs. righty Marcus Walden (0-1, 6.38 ERA) for the Sounds.
