NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Gwinnett Stripers broke a 5-5 tie with two runs in the top of the 10th inning and held on for a 7-6 win over the Nashville Sounds on Saturday night at First Horizon Park.

Pat Valaika lined an RBI double and scored the winning run, and the Stripers (52-58) threw out Matt Lipka at the plate trying to score the game-tying run in the bottom of the 10th.

