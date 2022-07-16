LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers rode a four-run outburst in the fifth inning to a 7-2 victory over the Durham Bulls on Saturday night at Coolray Field.
Greyson Jenista went 3-for-4 and fell a triple shy of the cycle for Gwinnett.
After Ruben Cardenas (4) and Jenista (9) traded solo homers in the early innings, the Stripers (44-45) erased a 2-1 deficit with a rally in the fifth inning. Delino DeShields Jr. tied the game at 2-2 with an RBI bunt single, and Hernan Perez followed with a single to right scoring Joe Dunand for a 3-2 lead. Mike Ford and Braden Shewmake added RBIs in the fifth, and Preston Tucker tacked on a two-run double in the sixth.
Jenista went 3-for-4 with a double, homer, two runs, and an RBI. DeShields went 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI. Tucker had a game-high two RBIs, finishing 1-for-4 with a double. Gwinnett starter Tucker Davidson (W, 3-6) tossed 5.0 two-run innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out six.
With his solo home run, Jenista snapped an 0-for-20 dating back to July 2 at Norfolk. He also recorded his second three-hit game of the season against Durham (also on May 11). Davidson snapped a three-start losing streak with the victory.
Gwinnett and Durham play again Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Nolan Kingham (2-1, 3.71 ERA) is the Stripers' projected starting pitcher vs. TBD for the Bulls.
