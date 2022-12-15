The Gwinnett Stripers completed their 13th season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves in successful fashion in 2022, bringing in their largest single-season attendance since 2016.
The Stripers hosted 216,177 fans over 73 home dates at Coolray Field, an increase of 53,683 over the 2021 season. Bolstered by a 93 percent increase in group sales and a 6.2 percent increase in memberships, the total attendance was the team’s largest since drawing 225,260 fans in 2016.
Gwinnett’s season-high attendance of 9,069 on July 30 for the first of five Braves World Champions Replica Ring Giveaways was the team’s first crowd of 9,000-plus since August 17, 2019.
“This season was a year of success across the Stripers organization, most importantly at the gates,” said Erin McCormick, Stripers vice president and general manager. “Welcoming so many new fans in attendance is a great indicator that our club is headed in the right direction, matching the growth of Gwinnett County as a whole. It is also a testament to our amazing staff, who work tirelessly to provide a premier experience that keeps fans coming back to Coolray Field.”
Gwinnett Stripers’ 2023 Opening Night at Coolray Field is set for Friday, March 31 vs. Jacksonville. Memberships for 2023 are on sale now by calling the Coolray Field Ticket Office at 678-277-0340. For more information, visit GoStripers.com/memberships.
