Gwinnett Stripers players celebrate a walkoff win on Aug. 16, 2022.

 JOSH_CONNER/Gwinnett Stripers

The Gwinnett Stripers completed their 13th season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves in successful fashion in 2022, bringing in their largest single-season attendance since 2016. 

The Stripers hosted 216,177 fans over 73 home dates at Coolray Field, an increase of 53,683 over the 2021 season. Bolstered by a 93 percent increase in group sales and a 6.2 percent increase in memberships, the total attendance was the team’s largest since drawing 225,260 fans in 2016.