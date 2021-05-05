CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Abraham Almonte ripped a go-ahead RBI double and scored the eventual game-winning run on an error as the Gwinnett Stripers held on for a wild 10-9 win over the Charlotte Knights in 12 innings Tuesday on Opening Night at Truist Field.
In the top of the 12th, Almonte’s double into the left-field corner off Tyler Johnson (L, 0-1) scored Travis Demeritte from second base to give the Stripers a 9-8 advantage. With two outs in the inning, Almonte scored from third on a throwing error by Charlotte second baseman Matt Reynolds to make it 10-8.
That run proved pivotal as Seby Zavala’s RBI single brought the Knights to within a run at 10-9 in the bottom of the 12th. Dylan Lee (W, 1-0) struck out Mikie Mahtook to end the game, stranding Zavala.
Demeritte went 3-for-6 with a home run and five RBIs to help the Stripers overcome a 7-3 deficit and take a temporary 8-7 lead in the seventh. Ryan Goins also homered for Gwinnett as part of a 2-for-5 effort.
After a short Triple-A debut for Kyle Muller (ND, 3.0 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 6 ER), five Gwinnett relievers combined to allow two runs (one earned) on three hits over the final nine innings. Gavin Sheets went 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs for Charlotte.
With the win, Gwinnett improved to 8-4 all-time on Opening Night, including 4-2 on the road and 4-0 when facing Charlotte. New Stripers manager Matt Tuiasosopo earned his first career Triple-A managerial win. The game was the Stripers’ first in 604 days dating back to Sept. 7, 2019 at Columbus.
The two teams play again Wednesday at 7:04 p.m. at Truist Field. Kyle Wright is scheduled to start on the mound for the Stripers against Charlotte's Jonathan Stiever.
