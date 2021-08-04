LAWRENCEVILLE – The Gwinnett Stripers’ bullpen held the Charlotte Knights (28-50) off the scoreboard over the final seven innings in a 6-4 win on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.
The Stripers (42-37) won despite trailing 4-1 after two innings against Charlotte (28-50). Gwinnett is now 12-1 against Charlotte this season.
Yolmer Sanchez hit a sacrifice fly off Jace Fry (L, 0-2) to score William Contreras and give the Stripers a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning. Phillip Ervin smoked an RBI triple to right field to add an insurance run in the eighth and make it a 6-4 game.
Six Gwinnett relievers made scoreless appearances, keeping Charlotte at four runs after the second inning. Jay Flaa (W, 1-1) picked up his first win of the season, getting out of a jam in the sixth inning. Jacob Webb (S, 5) stranded a couple runners in the ninth inning for the save.
Contreras led the Stripers with two RBIs, finishing 2-for-4 with a run scored. Cristian Pache, Orlando Arcia, Travis Demeritte, Sanchez and Ervin also had two hits in the contest.
Arcia is batting .307 with 29 RBIs after going 2-for-4 in his first game back with Gwinnett since July 3. Travis d’Arnaud finished 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his third rehab appearance with the Stripers.
Gwinnett hosts Charlotte on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Jose Rodriguez (1-3, 7.99 ERA) gets the start for the Stripers vs. Mike Wright (6-4, 3.27 ERA) for the Knights.
