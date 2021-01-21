The Gwinnett Stripers announced a new “Office for a Day” program Thursday, giving local professionals the opportunity to enhance creativity by moving their workplace to a safe and socially-distanced environment in a Coolray Field Suite.
Each Office Suite is available to rent for $75 a day or $300 a week, and includes internet, TV and plenty of working space.
Office Suites are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of March. Up to four people may occupy the Office Suite, which must be reserved at least 48 hours in advance.
Each Office Suite includes:
• Views of the field, with options for indoor and outdoor seating
• Wireless internet access and TV
• Free parking
• Coffee is included
• Assistance from Stripers celebrities Chopper the Groundhog or The Fridge to help with coffee runs, answering emails, phone calls and more
• 20 percent off at Bobby’s Tackle Team Store
All people working in the Office Suite will be subject to Coolray Field’s COVID-19 safety policies, including temperature checks upon entry and mandatory mask-wearing when outside of the Office Suite. Each Office Suite will be cleaned and sanitized after each day.
To reserve your “Office for a Day,” email StripersTickets@braves.com.
