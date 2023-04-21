Stripers_Primary_Color_logo.jpg

Gwinnett Stripers

PAPILLION, Neb. — Yolmer Sanchez laced a three-run triple in the top of the fourth inning and the Gwinnett Stripers never trailed after, piling up nine runs on 10 hits in a 9-3 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday night at Werner Park.

Braden Shewmake homered and Forrest Wall added a pair of hits as Gwinnett (5-12) won its third straight game.

