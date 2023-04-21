PAPILLION, Neb. — Yolmer Sanchez laced a three-run triple in the top of the fourth inning and the Gwinnett Stripers never trailed after, piling up nine runs on 10 hits in a 9-3 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday night at Werner Park.
Braden Shewmake homered and Forrest Wall added a pair of hits as Gwinnett (5-12) won its third straight game.
Gwinnett trailed 1-0 through three but took a permanent lead with a four-run fourth keyed by Sanchez’s bases-clearing triple to right-center. He later scored on a single by Joe Hudson to make it 4-1. Shewmake launched a two-run homer (2) off Max Castillo (L, 0-3) to right field in the fifth, raising the lead to 7-1.
Omaha (7-9) got as close as 7-3 with two runs in the fifth, but the Stripers responded with Wall’s two-run single in the eighth to cap the scoring at 9-3.
Sanchez (2-for-5, triple, 3 RBIs), Wall (2-for-5, double, 2 RBIs), and Shewmake (1-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) all had multi-RBI games for the Stripers. Brian Moran (W, 1-0) struck out four over 2.0 scoreless innings in relief for the win. For Omaha, Nick Pratto went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Shewmake’s homer was his first since hitting a walk-off three-run shot on Opening Night, March 31 vs. Jacksonville. Wall extended his team-best on-base streak to 11 games, a span in which he’s batting .220 (9-for-41) with five extra-base hits, nine runs, nine RBIs, five steals, and a .365 on-base percentage. Atlanta Braves’ No. 1 prospect Jared Shuster threw 79 pitches over 3.0 innings, yielding only one unearned run despite five walks.
Gwinnett plays at Omaha again Friday at 7:35 p.m. at Werner Park. Right-hander Allan Winans (0-2, 4.20 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Austin Cox (0-0, 3.86 ERA) for the Storm Chasers.
