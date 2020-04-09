Chopper can’t make the usual visits around the community, but the Gwinnett Stripers’ mascot has found another way to make an impact during the coronavirus pandemic.
Online Skype sessions keep the large, furry groundhog connected, including a recent visit with residents of Bountiful Hills Senior Living. Chopper spent close to 45 minutes on the call, doing stretches and exercises with the seniors, in addition to playing games.
“During the current Covid-19 pandemic, we have been focusing on ways we can serve our community from afar,” Stripers vice president and general manager Adam English said. “Nursing homes have been especially at risk, and so many people who normally visit have stopped in order to ensure the residents stay safe. We thought if Chopper could entertain by a video call, we could bring a smile to their faces during this difficult time.”
Chopper usually has on-field work at this time of the season, but the coronavirus has brought the sports world to a halt. The Stripers, the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, were scheduled to open the season Thursday at Norfolk before play was suspended during the health emergency. Gwinnett’s home opener, and Chopper’s season debut, was planned for April 16 at Coolray Field.
No plans have been announced for when the 2020 MLB and MiLB seasons will start.
