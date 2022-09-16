mrjfijkv7osrcwjxri2f.png

Matt Tuiasosopo

Major League Baseball announced Friday the official rosters and coaching staffs for the 2022 Arizona Fall League, opening on Monday, October 3.

Gwinnett Stripers manager Matt Tuiasosopo has been named the manager of the Scottsdale Scorpions, a team comprised of prospects from the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants.

