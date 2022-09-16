Major League Baseball announced Friday the official rosters and coaching staffs for the 2022 Arizona Fall League, opening on Monday, October 3.
Gwinnett Stripers manager Matt Tuiasosopo has been named the manager of the Scottsdale Scorpions, a team comprised of prospects from the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants.
It is the second major coaching honor for Tuiasosopo this season. On July 16 he served as the third base coach for the National League Team in the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium.
In nearly two seasons as the manager in Gwinnett, Tuiasosopo has led the Stripers to a 136-129 (.513) record over 265 games. He is one of four managers in Gwinnett history with 100 career wins, joining Dave Brundage (293 wins from 2009-12), Brian Snitker (161 wins from 2014-16), and Damon Berryhill (221 wins from 2017-19).
Tuiasosopo’s Scottsdale club is set to include six Braves prospects: infielder Cal Conley, outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy, and pitchers Jose Montilla, Alex Segal, Austin Smith, and former Stripers starter Allan Winans.
Scottsdale plays in the six-team AFL against the Glendale Desert Dogs, Peoria Javelinas, Salt River Rafters, Surprise Saguaros, and Mesa Solar Sox. The Scorpions open the year in their home ballpark – Scottsdale Stadium – on Monday, October 3 with a 6:35 p.m. MST game against Mesa.
