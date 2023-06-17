Dunand(4-27)JamieSpaar.jpg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sal Frelick’s three-run double and solo home run led the Nashville Sounds to a 7-4 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Saturday night at First Horizon Park.

Joe Dunand blasted his team-leading 10th home run for Gwinnett, which lost its sixth straight game.

