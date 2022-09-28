Malloy 9.28 [Jamie Spaar].jpg
Jamie Spaar/Gwinnett Stripers

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers could not overcome a four-run first inning by the Louisville Bats, falling 6-2 in the 2022 season finale on Wednesday afternoon at Coolray Field.

Louisville (59-90) pounced on Gwinnett starter Jared Shuster (L, 1-3) for four runs in the first inning, coming via hits from Aramis Garcia, Juniel Querecuto, and Isiah Gilliam. Gilliam, a Parkview grad, hit .274 with 18 home runs and 68 RBIs this season.

