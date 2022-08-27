ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Gwinnett Stripers were held to one run on five hits over six innings by Lehigh Valley left-hander Michael Plassmeyer in a 4-2 loss to the IronPigs on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Rehabbing Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka allowed four runs — all in the second inning — over 4 2/3 innings of work for Gwinnett (59-63).
The Stripers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as rehabbing Braves infielder Orlando Arcia doubled and scored on a single by Pat Valaika. The lead lasted until the bottom of the second, when the IronPigs (68-54) scored four times off Soroka (L, 0-1) to go up 4-1. Johan Camargo's RBI single tied it at 1-1, Jorge Bonifacio's sacrifice fly gave Lehigh Valley a 2-1 lead, and Ali Castillo followed with an RBI single. Joe Dunand cut the deficit to 4-2 in the seventh with a solo home run to left (6).
Arcia went 2-for-4 with a double and run scored in his first rehab game with Gwinnett this season. Valaika and Dunand each had one RBI. For Lehigh Valley, Plassmeyer (W, 5-2) and three relievers combined to scatter seven hits and strike out 11. Camargo, Bonifacio and Castillo each had one RBI.
Soroka, scheduled for 75 pitches in his third rehab start overall, threw exactly that total (47 strikes). Rylan Bannon went 1-for-4 with a single, extending his on-base streak to nine games.
Gwinnett and Lehigh Valley play again Sunday at 1:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Right-hander Freddy Tarnok (1-0, 2.08 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. TBD for the IronPigs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.