The Gwinnett Stripers have launched a virtual search for national anthem performers for the 2021 season.
All interested singers, vocal groups (five singers or less) and musicians must send a digital submission (video or audio) of their a capella or unaccompanied performance of the national anthem to stripersinfo@braves.com by March 1.
Candidates will be judged on tone, pace (90 seconds or less) and clarity. Beginning March 8, top candidates will be invited to participate in virtual auditions. No in-person auditions will be held this year. Those who have been chosen from the virtual auditions will be contacted to schedule a date to sing the national anthem.
The Gwinnett Stripers open the 2021 season in the newly-formed Triple-A East League on Tuesday, April 6 at Durham. Opening Night at Coolray Field is set for Tuesday, April 13 vs. Memphis.
