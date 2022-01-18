The Gwinnett Stripers are once again launching a virtual search for national anthem performers.
All interested singers, vocal groups (five singers or less) and musicians can send a digital submission (video or audio) of their a capella or unaccompanied performance of the National Anthem to stripersinfo@braves.com by January 31.
Candidates will be judged on tone, pace (90 seconds or less) and clarity. Beginning in February, top candidates will be invited to participate in virtual auditions. No in-person auditions will be held. Those who have been chosen from the virtual auditions will be contacted to schedule a date to sing the national anthem during the 2022 season.
The Gwinnett Stripers’ 2022 home opener at Coolray Field is set for Tuesday, April 12 vs. Nashville.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
