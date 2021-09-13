The Gwinnett Stripers host the Nashville Sounds at Coolray Field for a six-game series from Sept. 14 to Sept. 19.
The homestand includes Fan Appreciation Night and Fireworks Friday (Sept. 17), and a retro-style Lowercase “g” Cap Giveaway (Sept. 18).
Here’s a full look at the homestand:
Tuesday, Sept. 14 – Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6 p.m.
Family Value Tuesday: Hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1 every Tuesday night, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling.
Wednesday, Sept. 15 – Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6 p.m.
Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank presented by New Country 101.5 FM. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bowl for $14.
Thursday, Sept. 16 – Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6 p.m.
Thirsty Thursday: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, presented by Michelob Ultra.
Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett, honoring the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County’s Hispanic and Latino communities for MiLB’s Copa de la Diversión.
Friday, Sept. 17 – Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6 p.m.
Fan Appreciation Night: The main reason we do what we do is for you, the fans. During this final Friday of the season, we want to show how much y'all mean to us with Fan Appreciation Night.
Team Photo Giveaway: The firsts 1,000 fans will receive a commemorative photo of the 2021 Gwinnett Stripers.
Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display will follow the game.
Saturday, Sept. 18 – Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)
Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 5 p.m.
Lowercase “g” Cap Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans will receive a retro designed, Stripers Lowercase “g” Cap, presented by Gwinnett Daily Post.
Blooper and Heavy Hitters: Blooper, the official mascot of the Atlanta Braves, along with the Heavy Hitters, the Braves’ famous drum line, will be in attendance.
Frank N’ Stein: Celebrate Oktoberfest early with a “Frank N’ Stein” Pack! Each pack includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers beer stein.
Sunday, Sept. 19 – Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)
Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 12 p.m.
Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.
