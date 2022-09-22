Get a World Series replica ring at the Gwinnett Stripers game

When: Saturday, 6:05 p.m., Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

Where: Coolray Field, One Braves Ave., Lawrenceville

Thanks to Coolray Heating & Cooling, the first 2,500 ticketed fans through the gates Saturday and Sunday when the Gwinnett Stripers play the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will receive a 2021 Braves replica championship ring.

Stripers officials remind fans that the giveaway is one per person and fans with extra tickets will not be permitted to exit the ballpark and re-enter to claim additional rings.

For more info, go to: milb.com/gwinnett

The Gwinnett Stripers will finish off the 2022 season by giving away 755 World Champions Replica Rings on consecutive nights and hosting an Education Day matinee for local students during the final series of the year — a three-game set against the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) at Coolray Field from September 26-28. 

Here’s a full look at the homestand: 

