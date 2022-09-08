The Gwinnett Stripers will give away 2,500 Max Fried Bobbleheads and shoot the last fireworks show of the season during a six-game series against the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) at Coolray Field from September 13 to 18.
Here’s a full look at the homestand:
Tuesday, September 13 – Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)
Game Time: 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6 p.m.
Family Value Tuesday: Hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1 every Tuesday night, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling.
Wednesday, September 14 – Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)
Game Time: 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6 p.m.
Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bandana for just $14. With support from New Country 101.5.
Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett to honor Gwinnett County’s rich Hispanic heritage and culture.
Thursday, September 15 – Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)
Game Time: 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6 p.m.
· Frank N’ Stein: Celebrate Oktoberfest early with a "Frank N' Stein" Pack! Each pack includes a Field Box ticket, hot dog, and Stripers beer stein for just $21.
· Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, and margaritas from Cutwater Spirits for just $5 each, presented by Michelob Ultra.
Friday, September 16 – Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)
Game Time: 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6 p.m.
· Fan Appreciation Night: The main reason we do what we do is for you, the fans. During this final Friday of the season, we want to show how much y'all mean to us with Fan Appreciation Night.
· Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display follows each Friday night game.
Saturday, September 17 – Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)
Game Time: 6:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 5 p.m.
· Max Fried Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in the ballpark will collect this bobblehead of Max Fried, the former Stripers pitcher who has gone on to become the ace of the Atlanta Braves' pitching staff and a World Champion! Please note, this giveaway is ONE PER PERSON, and fans with extra tickets will not be permitted to exit the ballpark and re-enter to claim additional bobbleheads.
Sunday, September 18 – Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)
Game Time: 1:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 12 p.m.
· Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with pre-game Catch on the Field and post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.
Recommended for you
Stacker compiled a list of prominent celebrities you might not know are Canadian—Ryan Gosling, Mike Myers, Pamela Anderson, and Keanu Reeves, among them. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.