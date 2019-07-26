The Gwinnett Stripers have numerous special events planned when they return to Coolray Field for a seven-game homestand from July 29-Aug. 4.
The Stripers host the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) for two games from July 29-30, the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) for two games from July 31-Aug. 1, and the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox) for three games from Aug. 2-4. The homestand includes Xolos de Gwinnett Night on Aug. 1, Agriculture Night with Friday Fireworks on Aug. 2, an Ozzie Albies Bobblehead Giveaway on Aug. 3 (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling), and much more.
Here’s a full look at the homestand:
Monday, July 29 – Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.
Presenting Sponsor: Aaron’s
Water Bottle Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive a Stripers water bottle and an Aaron’s koozie.
Tuesday, July 30 – Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.
Presenting Sponsor: Coolray Heating & Cooling
Coolray Family Value Tuesday: Each Tuesday, get $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.
Wednesday, July 31 – Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.
Presenting Sponsor: Kicks 101.5 FM
Wet Nose Wednesday: Dogs receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade your ticket to the Doggie Bag for $13 (includes one General Admission human ticket, a hot dog, and a doggie bandana).
Thursday, Aug. 1 – Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.
Xolos de Gwinnett: As one of 72 teams participating in Minor League Baseball’s “Cope de la Diversion” initiative, the Gwinnett Stripers will transform into the “Xolos de Gwinnett” as a celebration of the thriving Hispanic community in Gwinnett County.
Friday, Aug. 2 – Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.
Agriculture Night: The Stripers celebrate local farmers, livestock ranchers, 4H, FFA, and more.
Petting Zoo: Join us for a petting zoo, live cow milking demonstration, and more.
Live Music: Ace Suggs will perform on the Plaza for 45 minutes prior to the game.
Friday Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks display!
Saturday, Aug. 3 – Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)
Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 5:00 p.m.
Presenting Sponsor: Fox 5 Atlanta
Ozzie Albies Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans will receive a bobblehead of former Gwinnett infielder and current Atlanta Braves superstar Ozzie Albies. Presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling.
Live Music: The Jesse Williams Band will perform on the Plaza for 45 minutes prior to the game.
Sunday, Aug. 4 – Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)
Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 12:00 p.m.
Presenting Sponsor: Georgia United Credit Union
Sunday Funday: Bring your family to Coolray Field for pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases.