The Gwinnett Stripers celebrate Independence Day, salute First Responders and give out World Champions Affiliate t-shirts during a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox) at Coolray Field from July 4-10.
The six-game series includes Independence Day on July 4, Salute to First Responders on July 8, a World Champions Affiliate T-Shirt Giveaway (courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling) on July 9, and all the weekly promotions you’ve come to love.
Here’s a full look at the homestand:
Monday, July 4 – Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.
Independence Day with Fireworks: Join the Stripers for the most patriotic night of the year. Purchase a special pregame BBQ package for $30 and stick around after the game for a fireworks extravaganza!
Independence Day Specialty Jerseys: The Stripers will wear special Patriotic Jerseys for the game, which will be available for purchase via online auction at GoStripers.com.
Wednesday, July 6 – Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.
Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bandana for just $14. With support from New Country 101.5.
Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett to honor Gwinnett County’s rich Hispanic heritage and culture.
Thursday, July 7 – Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.
· Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, and margaritas from Cutwater Spirits for just $5 each, presented by Michelob Ultra.
Friday, July 8 – Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.
· Salute to First Responders: The Stripers will honor our local first responders - police officers, fire fighters, EMTs, and more - who serve our local community every day.
· Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display follows each Friday night game.
Saturday, July 9 – Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)
Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.
· World Champions Affiliate T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans will receive a t-shirt that proudly recognizes the Stripers as the Triple-A affiliate of the 2021 World Champions, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling. Available in medium and XL sizes only. Please note, this giveaway is ONE PER PERSON, and fans with extra tickets will not be permitted to exit the ballpark and re-enter to claim additional shirts.
Sunday, July 10 – Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)
Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.
· Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with pre-game Catch on the Field and post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.