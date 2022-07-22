Elder 7.15 [Josh Conner].jpg
JOSH_CONNER/Gwinnett Stripers

The Gwinnett Stripers will host two World Champions Replica Ring Giveaways, hold a tropical island-themed party, and welcome famous princesses and pirates from fiction and film during a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins) at Coolray Field from July 26-31.

The week includes Margaritaville Night at the Park on July 28, Princess & Pirate Night on July 29, two World Champions Replica Ring Giveaways (courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling) on July 30 and 31, and more.

