The Gwinnett Stripers will host two World Champions Replica Ring Giveaways, hold a tropical island-themed party, and welcome famous princesses and pirates from fiction and film during a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins) at Coolray Field from July 26-31.
The week includes Margaritaville Night at the Park on July 28, Princess & Pirate Night on July 29, two World Champions Replica Ring Giveaways (courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling) on July 30 and 31, and more.
Here’s a full look at the homestand:
Tuesday, July 26 – Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)
Game Time: 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.
Family Value Tuesday: Hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1 every Tuesday night, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling.
Wednesday, July 27 – Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)
Game Time: 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.
Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bandana for just $14. With support from New Country 101.5.
Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett to honor Gwinnett County’s rich Hispanic heritage and culture.
Thursday, July 28 – Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)
Game Time: 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.
Margaritaville Night at the Park with Caribbean Steel Concert: It's a night of laid-back, tropical island-themed fun at Coolray Field. Come early to enjoy a pregame performance from Caribbean Steel!
Shrimp Boil: Upgrade your experience to include a pregame Shrimp Boil for just $33 (includes Field Box seat in Section 117).
Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, and margaritas from Cutwater Spirits for just $5 each, presented by Michelob Ultra.
Friday, July 29 – Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)
Game Time: 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.
· Princess & Pirate: Whether you want to sail the seven seas or sing songs while overlooking your domain, Princess and Pirate Night at Coolray Field will be fun for the whole family. Come out and enjoy appearances by your favorite princesses and pirates from fiction and film!
· Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display follows each Friday night game.
Saturday, July 30 – Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)
Game Time: 6:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.
· World Champions Replica Ring Giveaway: World Series Champions... got a nice RING to it. Thanks to our friends at Coolray Heating & Cooling, the first 2,500 ticketed fans through the gates will receive a 2021 Braves replica championship ring! Please note, this giveaway is ONE PER PERSON, and fans with extra tickets will not be permitted to exit the ballpark and re-enter to claim additional rings.
Sunday, July 31 – Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)
Game Time: 1:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.
· World Champions Replica Ring Giveaway: Last chance! The first 2,500 ticketed fans through the games will receive a 2021 Braves replica championship ring, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling. Please note, this giveaway is ONE PER PERSON, and fans with extra tickets will not be permitted to exit the ballpark and re-enter to claim additional rings.
· Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with pre-game catch on the field and post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.