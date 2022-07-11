The Gwinnett Stripers receive a visit from the Atlanta Braves’ 2021 World Series trophy, host an exciting bobblehead giveaway and celebrate the magic of Wizards & Wands during a six-game set against the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) from July 12-17.
The series includes a Summer Splash Down matinee on July 13, Wizards & Wands on July 15, a Sean Kazmar Jr. Stripers Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Slow Pour Brewing) on July 16, Chopper’s Birthday on July 17, a visit from the Atlanta Braves' 2021 World Series Trophy on July 16 and 17, and more.
Here’s a full look at the homestand:
Tuesday, July 12 – Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.
Family Value Tuesday: Hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1 every Tuesday night, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling.
Wednesday, July 13 – Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)
Game Time: First pitch is at 12:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 11:00 a.m.
Summer Splash Down: Area youth camps will be in attendance for a special matinee game.
Thursday, July 14 – Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.
· Whole Hog BBQ: Get ready to pig out. We'll be up all night with the smoker, slow cooking a spread that will leave you wanting more. Get a ticket for this buffet now before we eat it all ourselves. Get a field box ticket and go hog-wild on a menu of whole hog pulled pork, scalloped potatoes, pasta salad, watermelon, and soda for $33. Limited seats available!
· Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, and margaritas from Cutwater Spirits for just $5 each, presented by Michelob Ultra.
Friday, July 15 – Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.
· Wizards & Wands: Don't wait for an owl to deliver your invite, come on down to Coolray Field for Wizards & Wands Night! Let us transport you to a magic world of baseball and spells as we celebrate the otherworldly stories we love.
· Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display follows each Friday night game.
Saturday, July 16 – Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)
Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.
· Sean Kazmar Jr. Stripers Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in the park will collect this bobblehead of Gwinnett legend Sean Kazmar Jr., presented by Slow Pour Brewing. Before retiring in 2021, "Kaz" set Gwinnett career records for games (750), hits (675), runs (308), RBIs (296), and total bases (973). Please note, this giveaway is ONE PER PERSON, and fans with extra tickets will not be permitted to exit the ballpark and re-enter to claim additional bobbleheads.
· World Series Trophy Appearance: Fans will have the opportunity to take photos with the Atlanta Braves' 2021 World Series Trophy!
Sunday, July 17 – Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)
Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.
Chopper’s Birthday: It's a special day for Stripers' mascot Chopper the Groundhog as he celebrates his 14th birthday! Join local mascots in celebrating the best groundhog in baseball.
World Series Trophy Appearance: Fans will have the opportunity to take photos with the Atlanta Braves' 2021 World Series Trophy!
Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with pre-game Catch on the Field and post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.
