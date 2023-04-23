JLS_3163.jpg

Scenes from opening day at Coolray Field with the Stripers, March 31, 2023

 Jamie Spaar

No tricks here, the Gwinnett Stripers will celebrate the halfway point to Halloween on Friday, April 28 as part of a packed promotional lineup for a six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays) April 25-30.

The homestand once again kicks off with a special Tuesday matinee game for Education Day, continues with a Georgia Southern Hat Pack special on Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday, and features the first Xolos Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Georgia Power) on Saturday.

