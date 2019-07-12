The Gwinnett Stripers return to Coolray Field for a seven-game homestand from July 15-21.
The Stripers host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies) for four games from July 15-18 and the Rochester Red Wings (Minnesota Twins) for three games from July 19-21. The homestand includes Go Green Night with a Reusable Straw Giveaway on July 15, Camp Day on July 18, First Responders Night and Friday Fireworks on July 19, a Stripers Latitude & Longitude Shirt Giveaway on July 20, and much more.
Here’s a full look at the homestand:
Monday, July 15 – Stripers vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.
Presenting Sponsor: Aaron’s
Go Green Night: The first 500 fans will receive a reusable straw and Aaron’s pens/pencils.
Tuesday, July 16 – Stripers vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.
Presenting Sponsor: Coolray Heating & Cooling
Coolray Family Value Tuesday: Each Tuesday, get $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.
Wednesday, July 17 – Stripers vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.
Presenting Sponsor: Kicks 101.5 FM
Wet Nose Wednesday: Dogs receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade your ticket to the Doggie Bag for $13 (includes one General Admission human ticket, a hot dog, and a doggie bandana).
Thursday, July 18 – Stripers vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies)
Game Time: First pitch is at 12:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 11:00 a.m.
Camp Day: Local youth camps and day cares will be in attendance for a 12:05 p.m. game.
Friday, July 19 – Stripers vs. Rochester Red Wings (Minnesota Twins)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.
First Responders Night: The Stripers pay tribute to local first responders, including police officers, fire fighters, and more.
Friday Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks display!
Saturday, July 20 – Stripers vs. Rochester Red Wings (Minnesota Twins)
Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 5:00 p.m.
Stripers Latitude & Longitude Shirt Giveaway: “X’ marks the spot for Coolray Field with this nautical-themed latitude & longitude Stripers shirt, which will be offered in size M and XL. Shirts will be given away to the first 2,500 fans.
Sunday, July 21 – Stripers vs. Rochester Red Wings (Minnesota Twins)
Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 12:00 p.m.
Presenting Sponsor: Georgia United Credit Union
Sunday Funday: Bring your family to Coolray Field for pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases.