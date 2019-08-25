The Gwinnett Stripers host the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) in the final homestand of the 2019 regular season from Monday, Aug. 26 through Thursday, Aug. 29.
The four-game homestand includes Wet Nose Wednesday on Aug. 28 (presented by Kicks 101.5 FM), Fan Appreciation Night on Aug. 29 and much more.
Here’s a full look at the homestand:
Monday, Aug. 26 – Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6 p.m.
Presenting Sponsor: Aaron’s
Croakies Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive Croakies and Aaron’s sunglasses.
Women’s Equality Day: Celebrate Women’s Equality Day at Coolray Field. Join us for hors d’oeuvres and networking with women from all over the community.
Tuesday, Aug. 27 – Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6 p.m.
Presenting Sponsor: Coolray Heating & Cooling
Coolray Family Value Tuesday: Each Tuesday, get $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.
Wednesday, Aug. 28 – Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6 p.m.
Presenting Sponsor: Kicks 101.5 FM
Wet Nose Wednesday: Dogs receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade your ticket to the Doggie Bag for $13 (includes one General Admission human ticket, a hot dog, and a doggie bandana).
Thursday, Aug. 29 – Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6 p.m.
Fan Appreciation Night: The Stripers’ final home game of 2019 is all about the fans. Join us for a night of contest, giveaways and more.
Team Photo Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans will receive a photo of the 2019 Stripers team.
Braves Entertainment Team: Blooper, the Heavy Hitters and the ATL Breakers will be in attendance.