Gwinnett Stripers

The Gwinnett Stripers host the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) in the final homestand of the 2019 regular season from Monday, Aug. 26 through Thursday, Aug. 29.

The four-game homestand includes Wet Nose Wednesday on Aug. 28 (presented by Kicks 101.5 FM), Fan Appreciation Night on Aug. 29 and much more.

Here’s a full look at the homestand:

Monday, Aug. 26 – Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Aaron’s

Croakies Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive Croakies and Aaron’s sunglasses.

Women’s Equality Day: Celebrate Women’s Equality Day at Coolray Field. Join us for hors d’oeuvres and networking with women from all over the community.

Tuesday, Aug. 27 – Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Coolray Heating & Cooling

Coolray Family Value Tuesday: Each Tuesday, get $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

Wednesday, Aug. 28 – Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Kicks 101.5 FM

Wet Nose Wednesday: Dogs receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade your ticket to the Doggie Bag for $13 (includes one General Admission human ticket, a hot dog, and a doggie bandana). 

Thursday, Aug. 29 – Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Night: The Stripers’ final home game of 2019 is all about the fans. Join us for a night of contest, giveaways and more.

Team Photo Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans will receive a photo of the 2019 Stripers team.

Braves Entertainment Team: Blooper, the Heavy Hitters and the ATL Breakers will be in attendance.