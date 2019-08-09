The Gwinnett Stripers return to Coolray Field for a six-game homestand from Tuesday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 18.
The Stripers host the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) for three games from Aug. 13-15, and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) for three games from Aug. 16-18. The homestand includes Wet Nose Wednesday on Aug. 14 (presented by Kicks 101.5 FM), Xolos de Gwinnett Night on August 15, College Football Night with Friday Fireworks on Aug. 16, a Peppa Pig & George Appearance on Aug. 17, and much more.
Here’s a full look at the homestand:
Tuesday, Aug. 13 – Stripers vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6 p.m.
Presenting Sponsor: Coolray Heating & Cooling
Coolray Family Value Tuesday: Each Tuesday, get $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.
Wednesday, Aug. 14 – Stripers vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6 p.m.
Presenting Sponsor: Kicks 101.5 FM
Wet Nose Wednesday: Dogs receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade your ticket to the Doggie Bag for $13 (includes one General Admission human ticket, a hot dog, and a doggie bandana).
Thursday, Aug. 15 – Stripers vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6 p.m.
Xolos de Gwinnett: As one of 72 teams participating in Minor League Baseball’s “Cope de la Diversion” initiative, the Gwinnett Stripers will transform into the “Xolos de Gwinnett” as a celebration of the thriving Hispanic community in Gwinnett County.
Friday, Aug. 16 – Stripers vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6 p.m.
College Football Night: Represent your favorite college football team for a night of gridiron promotions. Purchase a College Football Night Pack at GoStripers.com and receive one Infield Box ticket, plus your choice of one Stripers cap in your team’s favorite colors: black & red, gold & blue, or orange & purple.
Friday Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks display.
Live Music: The Roycrofts will perform on the Plaza for 45 minutes prior to the game.
Saturday, Aug. 17 – Stripers vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees)
Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 5 p.m.
Presenting Sponsor: Coolray Heating & Cooling
Peppa Pig & George Appearance: Bring the kids to get their pictures taken with Peppa Pig & George, from the famous cartoon. Peppa and George will be out for four 30-minute meet and greets with a half hour in between starting at 5:15 p.m.
Live Music: The Manly Hero will perform on the Plaza for 45 minutes prior to the game.
Sunday, Aug. 18 – Stripers vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees)
Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 12:00 p.m.
Presenting Sponsor: Georgia United Credit Union
Yoga & Brunch: From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., come on down for yoga on Coolray Field along with a 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. brunch.
Sunday Funday: Bring your family to Coolray Field for pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases.