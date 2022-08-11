The Gwinnett Stripers will raise awareness for breast cancer and give out Button Gwinnett replica jerseys during a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) at Coolray Field from August 16-21.
The week includes Pink In the Park on August 19, a Button Gwinnett Replica Jersey Giveaway (courtesy of Gwinnett Daily Post) on August 20, and all the weekly promotions you’ve come to love.
Here’s a full look at the homestand:
Tuesday, August 16 – Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)
Game Time: 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.
Family Value Tuesday: Hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1 every Tuesday night, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling.
Wednesday, August 17 – Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)
Game Time: 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.
Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bandana for just $14. With support from New Country 101.5.
Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett to honor Gwinnett County’s rich Hispanic heritage and culture.
Thursday, August 18 – Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)
Game Time: 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.
· Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, and margaritas from Cutwater Spirits for just $5 each, presented by Michelob Ultra.
Friday, August 19 – Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)
Game Time: 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.
· Pink In the Park: The Stripers will raise awareness for breast cancer and show support to those in our community who have been affected by this terrible disease. Presented by Northside Hospital.
· Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display follows each Friday night game.
Saturday, August 20 – Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)
Game Time: 6:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.
· Button Gwinnett Replica Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans will receive their own replica "Button Gwinnett" jersey, modeled after the Stripers' popular Patriotic uniforms from 2021, courtesy of Gwinnett Daily Post. Available in medium and XL sizes only. Please note, this giveaway is ONE PER PERSON, and fans with extra tickets will not be permitted to exit the ballpark and re-enter to claim additional jerseys.
Sunday, August 21 – Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)
Game Time: 1:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.
· Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with pre-game Catch on the Field and post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.