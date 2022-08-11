Casteel 7.30 [Josh Conner].jpg
JOSH_CONNER/Gwinnett Stripers

The Gwinnett Stripers will raise awareness for breast cancer and give out Button Gwinnett replica jerseys during a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) at Coolray Field from August 16-21. 

The week includes Pink In the Park on August 19, a Button Gwinnett Replica Jersey Giveaway (courtesy of Gwinnett Daily Post) on August 20, and all the weekly promotions you’ve come to love. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.