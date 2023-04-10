DSC_9711.jpg

Scenes from opening day at Coolray Field with the Stripers, March 31, 2023

 Jamie Spaar

The Gwinnett Stripers host their first full six-game homestand of 2023 from April 11-16 as the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) come to Coolray Field for a six-game series. 

The homestand opens with a special Tuesday matinee game for Education Day, continues with Faith & Family Night on Friday, and features an Atlanta Black Crackers T-Shirt for Giveaway Saturday as part of Jackie Robinson Day festivities. 

