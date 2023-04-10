The Gwinnett Stripers host their first full six-game homestand of 2023 from April 11-16 as the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) come to Coolray Field for a six-game series.
The homestand opens with a special Tuesday matinee game for Education Day, continues with Faith & Family Night on Friday, and features an Atlanta Black Crackers T-Shirt for Giveaway Saturday as part of Jackie Robinson Day festivities.
Here’s a full look at the homestand:
Tuesday, April 11 – Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)
Gates Open: 9:30 a.m.
First Pitch: 11:05 a.m.
Education Day: The Stripers will welcome area students to take in a game at Coolray Field in a fun and educational environment.
Wednesday, April 12 – Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)
Gates Open: 6 p.m.
First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.
Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by Sahlen’s and New Country 101.5): Free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Bank, our outfield lawn seating. Upgrade your ticket to the Doggie Bag and receive a hot dog and Stripers-themed dog bowl for just $15.
Hero Dog Rescue: As part of Wet Nose Wednesday, meet dogs that are available for adoption thanks to Hero Dog Rescue.
Thursday, April 13 – Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)
Gates Open: 6 p.m.
First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.
Thirsty Thursday (Presented by Michelob Ultra): Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and older) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each and Cutwater margaritas for just $5 each.
Chicken Wing Buffet: Purchase this specialty all-you-can eat buffet that includes four flavors of wings, fries, celery and carrots, and dipping sauce. The Buffet Pack includes a Field Box ticket for $38.
Friday, April 14 – Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)
Gates Open: 6 p.m.
First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.
Faith & Family Night (Presented by My Country 99.3 WCON): Catch a pregame concert from the contemporary Christian group Bethlehem Church Band as the Stripers welcome fans for a night of fun and fellowship.
Fireworks Friday: After a night of entertaining baseball on the field, stick around after the game for a magnificent fireworks display!
Saturday, April 15 – Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)
Gates Open: 5 p.m.
First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.
Jackie Robinson Day: The Stripers join with Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball in celebrating the life and legacy of sporting pioneer, Jackie Robinson.
Atlanta Black Crackers T-Shirt Giveaway: Give a nod to Atlanta baseball past with these collectible throwback shirts honoring the Atlanta Black Crackers Negro League Baseball team. Sizes Medium and XL only, available for the first 2,000 fans.
Sunday, April 16 – Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)
Gates Open: 12 p.m.
First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.
Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).
