LAWRENCEVILLE — Gwinnett grabbed an early 3-0 lead, watched it slip away over the next six innings, and then powered its way back Saturday night.
Joshua Fuentes, Hendrik Clementina and Nick Solak all went yard in a three-homer, five-run eighth inning to propel the Stripers (10-15) to a comeback 9-6 win over the Buffalo Bisons (10-15) at Coolray Field.
Yolmer Sanchez launched a three-run home run (1) to give the Stripers a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Buffalo went ahead 4-3 in the fourth on homers from Wynton Bernard (2) and Cam Eden (2). The Bisons added insurance with a two-run seventh, but Gwinnett chipped away with an RBI single from Luke Waddell in the bottom of the seventh. Buffalo led 6-4 entering the eighth, but two pitches later, things unraveled for the Bisons. Fuentes (1) and Clementina (1) ambushed Brandon Eisert (L, 1-1) for back-to-back bombs to level the score at 6-6. Solak (3) joined the party with a three-run smash off Eisert, giving the Stripers a 9-6 lead. Grant Holmes (W, 2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth to lock up the win.
Solak (3-for-5, double, homer, 3 RBIs) delivered the decisive blow with his three-run homer and finished a triple shy of the cycle. Sanchez (2-for-4, homer, 3 RBIs) tallied the other multi-RBI night for Gwinnett. For Buffalo, Bernard (3-for-5, double, homer, 2 RBIs) finished a triple shy of the cycle and Eden (2-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs) homered for the second consecutive game.
The Stripers blasted their way to their first three-homer inning since the sixth inning on May 8, 2021 at Charlotte. It was the Stripers sixth come-from-behind victory of the season, and the team is now 2-2 in games decided in the last at-bat. Forrest Wall extended both his team-high hit streak to 10 games and on-base streak to 19 games.
Gwinnett and Buffalo play again Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Michael Soroka (0-0, 1.32 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. righty Casey Lawrence (0-3, 3.68 ERA) for the Bisons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.