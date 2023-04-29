LAWRENCEVILLE — Gwinnett grabbed an early 3-0 lead, watched it slip away over the next six innings, and then powered its way back Saturday night.

Joshua Fuentes, Hendrik Clementina and Nick Solak all went yard in a three-homer, five-run eighth inning to propel the Stripers (10-15) to a comeback 9-6 win over the Buffalo Bisons (10-15) at Coolray Field. 

