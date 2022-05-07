LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers rode three early home runs to a 6-1 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Saturday night at Coolray Field.
The Stripers (14-15) jumped out to an early lead on Ryan Casteel's solo blast (4) in the second inning. Hernan Perez (2) and Pat Valaika (4) each homered in a three-run third. After Charlotte (12-17) got on the board in the top of the fourth, the Stripers pushed their lead to 6-1 with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Kyle Muller (W, 2-1) picked up his first home victory of the season, allowing one run over six innings and striking out four. Casteel went 2-for-4 with a home run, RBI, and two runs scored. Alex Dickerson also went 2-for-4 on the night, doubling and driving in a run. R.J. Alaniz, Seth Elledge, and Jesus Cruz each threw one scoreless inning in relief.
The Stripers are now 19-4 (.826) against Charlotte since the start of 2021. Phil Gosselin and manager Matt Tuiasosopo were both ejected at the end of the second inning by home plate umpire Takahito Matsuda, ending Gosselin's on-base streak at 10 games.
Gwinnett and Charlotte play again Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Connor Johnstone (0-0, 1.10 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Wes Benjamin (2-0, 3.38 ERA) for the Knights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.