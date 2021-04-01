The Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are now hiring game day staff to work at Coolray Field for the 2021 season.
To ensure a safe and contactless process, the Stripers will be accepting online applications only. To view and apply for all open positions, visit GoStripers.com/jobs.
Individuals with a passion for delivering exceptional fan experiences can apply for the following part-time, seasonal positions:
• Event Security Staff
• Gameday Grounds Crew (must be 17 or older)
• Gameday Photographer
• Gameday Production Staff
• Guest Relations Representative
• Hype Squad
• Maintenance Crew
• Parking Lot Attendant
• Stats Operator
• Usher
The Stripers will review all online applications and will contact candidates deemed qualified for interviews. If you need assistance or have any questions about the application process, please email StripersInfo@braves.com.
“We are fortunate to be in a position to hire game day staff once again, following a difficult year when many people have lost their jobs,” said Stripers vice president and general manager Adam English. “One of our core missions is serving as a pillar of our community, and in that role, we are proud to be a source of employment for the citizens of Gwinnett County.”
In addition to gameday positions, all seasonal Trainee positions and full-time positions can also be viewed and applied for at GoStripers.com/jobs.
Professional Sports Catering, the official concessions partner of the Stripers, is also hiring part-time, seasonal positions to work at Coolray Field. All of PSC’s open positions can also be viewed at GoStripers.com/jobs.
The Gwinnett Stripers open the 2021 season in the newly-formed Triple-A East League on Tuesday, May 4 at Charlotte. Opening Night at Coolray Field is set for Tuesday, May 11 vs. Louisville.
