LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers fell to the Durham Bulls 5-2 on Thursday night at Coolray Field, snapping the team's four-game winning streak.
The Stripers (65-71) went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight on base.
Up 1-0, the Bulls tallied a quartet of doubles off Kyle Muller (L, 6-8) in the fifth inning, scoring three runs and pushing their lead to 4-0. Gwinnett picked up two runs in the bottom of the inning with back-to-back RBI infield singles from Ryan Goins and Delino DeShields Jr. Durham added their final run in the top of the sixth.
Rylan Bannon followed his three-hit game last night with a 2-for-4 performance, knocking a double. Pat Valaika (2-for-3, double, walk, run) and Goins (2-for-4, RBI) also picked up two hits. Relievers Danny Young and Seth Elledge each struck out three hitters over an inning of work. For Durham, Josh Lowe (2-for-4, double), Ruben Cardenas (2-for-4, run, stolen base), and Jim Haley (2-for-4, double, run, RBI) each posted multiple hits.
Bannon is now hitting .362 (21-for-58) with Gwinnett, reaching in 17 of 18 games. Valaika snapped a 0-for-20 drought with his second-inning single.
Gwinnett and Durham play again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Mike Soroka (0-1, 5.06 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. righty Taj Bradley (2-3, 3.86 ERA) for the Bulls.
