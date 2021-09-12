COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Gwinnett Stripers snapped a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning, scoring six runs to cruise to an 8-2 win over the Columbus Clippers on Sunday evening at Huntington Park. Gwinnett won five of the six games in Columbus.
With the bases loaded and none out in the seventh, Drew Waters lined a two-run single into left-center field for a 4-2 lead. Johan Camargo followed with an RBI single for a 5-2 advantage, and Travis Demeritte capped the scoring at 8-2 with a three-run home run (20) to center.
Waters (3-for-4, two RBIs) and Camargo (3-for-5, double, RBI) each had three-hit games for the Stripers (66-48). Demeritte went 1-for-5 with the homer and three RBIs and Ryan Casteel added a two-run homer (7), finishing 2-for-5. Kyle Muller (W, 5-2) held Columbus to two runs on three hits, walked three and struck out five over six innings.
Demeritte is the third player in Gwinnett history to tally two 20-homer seasons (he also hit 20 in 2019), joining Ernesto Mejia (24 in 2012, 28 in 2013) and Stefan Gartrell (25 in 2011, 20 in 2012). Waters is batting .412 (7-for-17) with a double, homer and three RBIs over his last four games. Muller is 3-0 with a 1.86 ERA (6 ER in 29.0 IP) and .172 BAA in five starts since being optioned by Atlanta on Aug. 13.
Gwinnett returns home Tuesday to play Nashville at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Kyle Wright (7-5, 3.47 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Josh Lindblom (5-3, 2.81 ERA) for the Sounds.
