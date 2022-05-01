LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers scored four runs in the second inning and five in the seventh on the way to a 10-2 rout of the Norfolk Tides on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.
The Stripers (11-13) won five of six games in the series against Norfolk (12-12).
Gwinnett's offense was busy in the second inning, sending all nine men to the plate and scoring four runs. Pat Valaika scored Alex Dickerson from second with a double to make it 1-0. Chadwick Tromp brought Valaika home with a double of his own to push the lead to 2-0. The Stripers put up five more runs in the seventh, capped off by John Nogowski's two-run double.
Starter Huascar Ynoa (W, 1-0) tossed six innings, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out six. Valaika went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Nogowski went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Gwinnett’s scoreless innings streak was snapped at 23 in the fifth on an RBI double by Chris Hudgins. The Stripers are now 10-2 vs. the Tides at Coolray Field since the start of the 2021 season, outscoring Norfolk 84-33 in that span.
Gwinnett is off Monday before hosting Charlotte on Tuesday at 12:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Touki Toussaint (1-0, 2.04 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. left-hander Wes Benjamin (2-0, 1.17 ERA) for the Knights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.