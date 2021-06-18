LAWRENCEVILLE – Down 6-0 after three innings, the Gwinnett Stripers scored six unanswered runs and eventually went on to earn an 8-7 walk-off win over the Nashville Sounds in 10 innings at Coolray Field on Friday night.
Orlando Arcia scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a throwing error by Nashville second baseman Keston Hiura after Jonathan Lucroy grounded into a fielder’s choice. Hiura was attempting to complete the double play after getting Johan Camargo out at second base, but bounced the throw to first. Arcia had tied the game at 7-7 with an RBI double, scoring Cristian Pache.
Arcia led the Stripers (21-19) with three hits, going 3-for-5 with his 11th home run of the year in the fourth and the tying RBI double in the 10th. Travis Snider added a solo shot in the sixth inning (2), finishing 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Ryan Goins singled to force extra innings in the ninth, scoring Terrance Gore from third base to tie the game at 6-6 and finally erase the Nashville (25-14) lead.
The six-run comeback marks the largest come-from-behind win of the season for Gwinnett. The Stripers won for the first time when trailing after eight innings, and improved to 4-3 in extra innings with their third walk-off win of the year.
Gwinnett hosts Nashville again at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Coolray Field (Mike Soroka Bobblehead Giveaway, the first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of former Gwinnett Stripers pitcher and 2019 NL All-Star Mike Soroka). RHP Connor Johnstone (1-4, 6.23 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Ryan Weber (2-2, 4.63 ERA) for the Sounds.
