LAWRENCEVILLE — In a second consecutive high-scoring, suspenseful contest between Gwinnett and Jacksonville, the Jumbo Shrimp took advantage of a second chance to score in extra innings and nabbed the final two outs on the basepaths for an 8-7 win over the Stripers in 11 innings on Saturday night at Coolray Field. 

The Stripers (1-1) entered the bottom of the fifth locked with Jacksonville (1-1) at 4-4 but would soon surge ahead on an RBI double from Braden Shewmake and add to the advantage when Jordan Luplow singled Shewmake home. Jacksonville quickly answered with three runs in the top of the sixth to assume a 7-6 lead. Vaughn Grissom picked up his first RBI as a Striper with a base hit to plate Yolmer Sanchez in the bottom of the sixth to even the score at 7-7.

