LAWRENCEVILLE — In a second consecutive high-scoring, suspenseful contest between Gwinnett and Jacksonville, the Jumbo Shrimp took advantage of a second chance to score in extra innings and nabbed the final two outs on the basepaths for an 8-7 win over the Stripers in 11 innings on Saturday night at Coolray Field.
The Stripers (1-1) entered the bottom of the fifth locked with Jacksonville (1-1) at 4-4 but would soon surge ahead on an RBI double from Braden Shewmake and add to the advantage when Jordan Luplow singled Shewmake home. Jacksonville quickly answered with three runs in the top of the sixth to assume a 7-6 lead. Vaughn Grissom picked up his first RBI as a Striper with a base hit to plate Yolmer Sanchez in the bottom of the sixth to even the score at 7-7.
Anthony Maldonado (W, 1-0) worked around the automatic runner Magneuris Sierra in the bottom of the 10th, setting up the winning run to come across on a Jake Mangum sacrifice fly off Matt Swarmer (L, 0-1) in the top of the 11th. Zack Leban (S, 1) struck out Hoy Park with the tying run on third base, and catcher Santiago Chavez threw out pinch-runner Justin Dean attempting to steal second to complete the 8-7 win.
Luplow went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, and Sierra added two RBIs of his own with a triple. Yacksel Rios struck out three of the six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth innings. Both Jacob Amaya and Peyton Burdick scored three runs for Jacksonville. Eight of the nine batters in the Jumbo Shrimp lineup recorded a hit.
Shewmake, Atlanta’s No. 6 prospect according to MLB.com, has started his season 3-for-10 (.300), with a double, home run, four RBIs and one stolen base.
Gwinnett and Jacksonville play again Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Ian Anderson (NR) for the Stripers vs. LHP Devin Smeltzer (NR) for Jacksonville.
The game is Sunday Funday featuring Pregame Catch On the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases.
