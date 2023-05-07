Stripers_Bass_Color_logo.jpg

Gwinnett Stripers

LAWRENCEVILLE — A game that featured 39 combined hits saw the Charlotte Knights score 10 early runs on the way to an 18-11 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.

Hoy Park and Eli White both homered, and Joshua Fuentes finished a homer shy of the cycle in the losing cause for Gwinnett (12-20).

