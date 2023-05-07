LAWRENCEVILLE — A game that featured 39 combined hits saw the Charlotte Knights score 10 early runs on the way to an 18-11 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.
Hoy Park and Eli White both homered, and Joshua Fuentes finished a homer shy of the cycle in the losing cause for Gwinnett (12-20).
The Knights (16-17) scored 10 runs on eight hits against right-hander Tanner Gordon (L, 0-1) to take a 10-0 lead through two innings. Park’s two-run home run (1) to right-center cut it to 10-2 in the third, but Charlotte responded with five runs off Beau Burrows in the fifth to go up 15-2. White’s solo shot to left (5) made it 15-3 in the bottom of the fifth. Trailing 18-4 entering the bottom of the ninth, the Stripers scored seven runs on six hits highlighted by an RBI double from Forrest Wall and two-run double from Park. The comeback ended seven runs short at 18-11.
Fuentes (3-for-5, double, triple, 2 runs), Wall (3-for-5, 2 doubles, run, RBI), and Vaughn Grissom (3-for-4, double, run) all had three-hit games for Gwinnett, while Park had a game-high four RBIs (2-for-5, double, homer). Every member of the Knights’ starting lineup had a multi-hit game, led by Victor Reyes (3-for-6, double, 3 RBIs), Yoan Moncada (3-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs), Erik Gonzalez (3-for-5, 2 RBIs), and Zach Remillard (3-for-7, double, 3 runs). Charlotte starter Daniel Ponce de Leon (W, 1-2) yielded three runs over 5.0 innings.
The 23 hits allowed by Stripers pitchers matched a Gwinnett single-game record set on July 13, 2012 at Louisville. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud caught the first five innings of the game and went 0-for-2 with a walk in his third game with Gwinnett. Gordon became the eighth player to make his Triple-A debut with the Stripers this season, the second as a starting pitcher.
Gwinnett's next game is Tuesday at Nashville at 7:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.