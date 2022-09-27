LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers fought for 11 innings but fell 6-4 to the Louisville Bats on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.
Alan Rangel struck out five over three, two-run innings in his Triple-A debut but did not factor into the decision.
Down 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth, the Stripers (69-78) got on the board with Justyn-Henry Malloy's RBI double. Ryan Casteel immediately followed Malloy's knock with a two-run single to put Gwinnett ahead 3-2. Louisville (59-90) tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth, where it remained until the top of the 11th when Michael Papierski drew a bases-loaded walk off Tyler Ferguson (L, 0-5). Steven Leyton then lined a two-run double to push the Bats’ lead to 6-3. Taylor Motter's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning made it 6-4.
Jake Marisnick went 2-for-4 for Gwinnett, while Malloy’s double was the team's lone extra base hit. Motter went 0-for-1, but walked three times, scored, stole a base, and drove in a run. For Louisville, Papierski (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) and Juniel Querecuto (2-for-4, two runs, stolen base) each had multi-hit efforts.
Motter has walked three times in two consecutive appearances and is sporting a .476 on-base percentage for the month of September. He is riding a 14-game on-base streak since September 2. The Stripers are now 5-5 in extra-inning games. The team finishes the 2022 campaign with a 10-11 record on Tuesdays.
Gwinnett and Louisville play Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Left-hander Jared Shuster (1-2, 3.74 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Brandon Williamson (1-5, 4.41 ERA) for the Bats.
